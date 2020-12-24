Ron Rivera Shares Honest Admission About QB Cam Newton

Ron Rivera and Cam Newton experienced a lot of success together in Carolina, including a Super Bowl appearance. But the former Panthers head coach and quarterback were both ousted from the franchise after some disappointing seasons.

Much of that disappointment can be attributed to Newton’s injuries.

The former NFL MVP quarterback got injured toward the end of Rivera’s tenure and never seemed to get back to 100 percent health.

Rivera admitted this week that he often wonders what could have been if Newton had stayed 100 percent healthy.

“I do. I honestly do,” Rivera said, per Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “He’s the kind of guy that when he was healthy and things were rolling, man, the momentum would build.

“In 2016, when [Newton] got hurt, we got a little bit back in 2017. We had an early start in 2018, but then the injuries just took a toll. And so I always wonder, just what would have happened? But that’s the nature of this game. You’ve got to be able to move on and unfortunately that’s where we are in terms of that. … I’m fortunate I landed on my feet in Washington. And I kind of like our opportunity to grow a football team here, and I like what they’re doing in Carolina.”

Rivera and his new team, the Washington Football Team, are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on CBS.