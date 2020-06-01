Ron Rivera Shares Honest Thoughts On Cam Newton Being Unsigned

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has shared his honest thoughts on his former starting quarterback, Cam Newton, being unsigned.

Newton, who helped Rivera reach the Super Bowl with the Panthers, was released by Carolina earlier this offseason. He’s yet to sign with another team.

The former No. 1 overall pick and NFL MVP has been connected to a couple of different franchises – Chargers, Patriots, Steelers – but he remains unsigned at the start of June.

Rivera, 58, was the Panthers’ head coach from 2011-19. He’s now the head coach of the Washington Redskins and he weighed in on Newton’s future while speaking with Jay Glazer. He was asked if Newton’s injuries were playing a factor in his free agency.

“I think that’s probably the biggest thing, more than anything else,” Rivera said. “You’ve got to know. The foot and the shoulder will be the two biggest concerns everybody has.

“I will say this, though, from the people that are around him that I know, they’ve all said the same thing to me. They’ve said, ‘Coach, he looks great. He really does.’ And they also told me, ‘He’s a little bit different.’ His whole attitude — he’s got something to prove. And I will say this — the one thing about Cam Newton with an edge for something to prove, don’t ever bet against him.”

Newton has posted videos of himself working out and throwing. He is looking pretty healthy:

Some believe that Newton will most likely wait until July or August to sign with an NFL team now. There could be a starting quarterback injury in training camp or the preseason. That would give Newton the opportunity to come in and be a starter.