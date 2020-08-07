On Thursday afternoon, the deadline to opt out of the 2020 season came and went for NFL players around the league.

In total, 69 players decided not to play the upcoming season. However, others who were on the fence could still decide not to play – though through a different course of action.

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed one player is considering retirement. Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung reportedly seriously considered opting out before the deadline passed.

Okung missed 10 games during the 2019 season with a pulmonary embolism due to blood clots. With his health issues in the back of his mind, it sounds like Okung is very uncertain of his NFL future.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Okung, who seriously considered opting out at Thursday’s deadline, is comfortable walking away from the game if he feels the football environment is not safe, the source said.

Okung, 31, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He has made two Pro Bowls and has earned nearly $100 million for his career.

Following the 2019 season, the Los Angeles Chargers traded Okung to the Panthers for guard Trai Turner.

Following his standout career at Oklahoma State, the Seattle Seahawks made him the No. 6 pick in the draft. He spent time with the Denver Broncos and Chargers before landing with the Panthers.

We’ll have to wait and see what he decides to do next.