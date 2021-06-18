Christian McCaffrey On What He’s Seen From Sam Darnold So Far

The Carolina Panthers are hoping that Sam Darnold will live up to his status as a former No. 3 pick after a change of scenery. So far, so good, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey says.

Darnold was taken third in the 2018 NFL Draft. The New York Jets certainly didn’t surround him with a ton of talent, but Darnold was also very inconsistent throughout his time with the team. He was sent to Carolina for 2022 second and fourth-round picks and a 2021 sixth-rounder. The team took Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick to replace him.

Darnold is expected to step right in to start, as the Panthers cleared the way for him by then sending Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos. McCaffrey says that he’s already seen some serious development by the former USC standout.

“I think I’ve seen him grow in a lot of ways,” he told the media this week, via ESPN. “He’s a guy that approaches each day the exact same and continues to strive to get better.”

“So every day, every throw, as a leader, as a player, just kind of developing in the offense and learning the playbook and getting everything down, he’s just been very consistent. SoI think when you stack a bunch of consistent days on top of each other, that will ultimately create a lot of growth. And that’s what he’s done.”

McCaffrey says that Darnold has been taking on the team leader role well, texting his fellow players late at night to ask about the team’s offense and give his view on certain plays.

If the Panthers hit with this Sam Darnold trade, it could be a game changer for Matt Rhule’s franchise. With McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and others, he’ll definitely have a better set of weapons around him than he had in New York.

