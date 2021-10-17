Sam Darnold Made An Embarrassing Mistake On Sunday

The Carolina Panthers only trail the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 at halftime, but it’s safe to say Sam Darnold has had much better halves of football.

Darnold is just 5-for-18 passing for 60 yards and an interception. In addition, he made a pretty mortifying error in the second quarter.

Coming out of a timeout, Darnold tried to call another timeout. That’s a no-no according to the rulebook, and it is a five-yard penalty.

Sam Darnold tried to call a back-to-back timeout, which you can’t do … so it’s a delay of game and a third-and-15. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 17, 2021

After a strong start to the season as the Panthers won their first three games, Darnold has struggled in his last two-and-a-half outings. He’s thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions in his last 10 quarters of football.

That might be a pretty hard regression to the mean, but thankfully, there’s time for Darnold to turn around his performance this afternoon. Despite their offensive issues, Carolina is only down two points at intermission.

We’ll see if they have what it takes in the last two quarters.