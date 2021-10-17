The Spun

Sam Darnold Made An Embarrassing Mistake On Sunday

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers only trail the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 at halftime, but it’s safe to say Sam Darnold has had much better halves of football.

Darnold is just 5-for-18 passing for 60 yards and an interception. In addition, he made a pretty mortifying error in the second quarter.

Coming out of a timeout, Darnold tried to call another timeout. That’s a no-no according to the rulebook, and it is a five-yard penalty.

After a strong start to the season as the Panthers won their first three games, Darnold has struggled in his last two-and-a-half outings. He’s thrown three touchdowns and six interceptions in his last 10 quarters of football.

That might be a pretty hard regression to the mean, but thankfully, there’s time for Darnold to turn around his performance this afternoon. Despite their offensive issues, Carolina is only down two points at intermission.

We’ll see if they have what it takes in the last two quarters.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.