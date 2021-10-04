Sam Darnold Made NFL History Against The Cowboys

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered his first loss with the team yesterday against the Dallas Cowboys. But in the process, he made some pretty impressive NFL history.

Darnold had two rushing touchdowns in the 36-28 loss, bringing his total to five rushing touchdowns on the year. According to ProFootballTalk, that’s the most through the first four games of any quarterback in NFL history.

Darnold didn’t exactly rise to prominence with the New York Jets or even the USC Trojans with his running. He had five rushing touchdowns in 38 career games with the Jets, and seven in 27 games at USC.

With all-world running back Christian McCaffrey out, the Carolina Panthers have had to find new ways to run the ball. Somehow, Darnold has found a way to pick up the slack, and he’s enjoying a career year.

Sam Darnold becomes the first quarterback in league history to rush for five touchdowns in the first four games of the season. https://t.co/qmSDXJQHV1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2021

Unfortunately, Sam Darnold’s big day on the ground couldn’t offset some struggles through the air.

Despite throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns, Darnold threw two costly interceptions in the third quarter that gifted 10 easy points to the Cowboys.

Nevertheless, Darnold is playing at a very high level right now. He’s already outpacing his first three NFL seasons by a wide margin and might even get a Pro Bowl nod this year.

Darnold never tasted the playoffs while he was the with the Jets, but if he keeps going at this rate, he’s guaranteed to play meaningful games in December and January.