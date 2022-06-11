Sam Darnold Trending Following Robby Anderson News

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls the play from the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Keane/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson tweeted that he's thinking about retiring. This post immediately led to questions about his quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Last season, Darnold struggled as the starting quarterback for the Panthers. He completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Anderson, meanwhile, had the worst season of his NFL career. The talented wideout had just 519 receiving yards in 17 games.

Unfortunately for Anderson, he was just never really on the same page with Darnold. That being said, they did have some success together during their time on the New York Jets.

Since there's a chance Anderson might retire this offseason, fans believe it's his way of saying he doesn't want to be teammates with Darnold.

No one knows why Anderson is thinking about walking away from the NFL. Perhaps he's just ready to pursue other opportunities.

It's highly unlikely though that Anderson wants to retire because of Darnold.

If Anderson chooses to hang up his cleats this offseason, the Panthers will have to find a way to replace him in the starting lineup.