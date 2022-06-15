Skip Bayless Doesn't Want 1 NFL Team Trading For Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless has been very supportive of Baker Mayfield for years. With that said, he obviously wants to see the former Oklahoma quarterback get out of Cleveland before the start of the 2022 season.

However, Bayless doesn't want the Carolina Panthers to acquire Mayfield. He made that clear on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed.

"I have one request of the Carolina Panthers: please do not trade for my man Baker Mayfield," Bayless said. "I don't want to see him sent to purgatory. He'd basically go from clown show to clown show."

Earlier this week, CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones said trade talks between the Browns and Panthers are heating up.

The Panthers, however, don't want to take on Mayfield's entire salary for the 2022 season. He's set to make $18.8 million this fall.

Mayfield would give Carolina's quarterback room a much-needed boost, but like Bayless said, this team isn't ready to win now.

If Mayfield is hoping to land on a potential playoff contender, he may have to be patient and hope for another job to open up.