Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal.

During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass attempts for 45 yards. His best completion of the day went to Shi Smith.

Even though Mayfield's debut with the Panthers didn't last very long, FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless was impressed with what he saw.

"As predicted here, over and over, Baker Mayfield looks like BAKER MAYFIELD in his first preseason start for Carolina," Bayless tweeted. "After labrum surgery, his velocity looks 50% better than it did last season when he played hurt from Week 2 on. In his first 2 drives, Mayfield is LIGHTING IT UP."

The Panthers aren't expected to name a Week 1 starter until after their second preseason game.

Of course, Mayfield will need to continue playing well if he wants to win the starting job.