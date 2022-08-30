Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Preseason Performance

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Preseason games are often labeled as "meaningless," but the past three weeks were critical to Baker Mayfield's development with the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday night, Mayfield looked sharp in the Panthers' preseason finale. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

During the first half of action, FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless shared his thoughts on Mayfield's performance.

"Baker Mayfield looks ... sensational. Steal of the Century. Arm is LIVE. Quick-footed mobility is back. He's finally completely healthy," Bayless tweeted. "Back to being the 'hopeless underdog' for a team ranked 32nd through the offseason. HERE COMES CAROLINA."

Bayless has always been a huge fan of Mayfield. The fact that he believes he's the "steal of the century" isn't really a surprise.

With the regular season almost here, Mayfield has stated that he feels really good about the Panthers heading into Week 1.

"I feel great about this team," Mayfield said. "I feel great about the guys up front and the weapons we have at the skill positions, and we haven't been out there as a complete unit yet. … We didn't have everybody playing tonight, but we can still learn from this tape and talk about it as a complete unit."

The Panthers will begin the season at home against the Cleveland Browns.