Skip Bayless Reveals His Bold Prediction For Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless continues to show support for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Over the weekend, Bayless raved about Mayfield's performance in Carolina's preseason finale.

"Baker Mayfield looks ... sensational. Steal of the Century. Arm is LIVE. Quick-footed mobility is back. He's finally completely healthy," Bayless tweeted. "Back to being the 'hopeless underdog' for a team ranked 32nd through the offseason. HERE COMES CAROLINA.

During a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the charismatic Fox Sports personality decided to double down on his love for Mayfield.

Bayless revealed that he thinks Mayfield will lead the Panthers to the playoffs this season.

"I love this team’s chances—chances of being a wildcard team,” Bayless said. “I believe the Carolina Panthers are destined to make the playoffs this year because Baker Mayfield is back to doing what he does best—shocking the world. I believe Baker will lead—operative word, lead—the Panthers to a playoff berth. I now believe the Carolina Panthers have a humbled adult at quarterback."

Mayfield could end up having a bounce-back season in Carolina. However, taking the Panthers to the playoffs won't be an easy task.

The Panthers will start the regular season at home against Mayfield's former team, the Cleveland Browns.