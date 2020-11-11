Sources: Tommy Stevens On Verge Of Signing With New Team

The New Orleans Saints are known for getting creative when it comes to utilizing offensive players. That’s exactly why the team selected former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the intentions of converting him to tight end.

In a surprising turn of events though, New Orleans released Stevens from its roster this week. Although it was a tough break for the versatile rookie, it sounds like he already has a new home in the NFL.

Stevens is expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers once he clears COVID-19 protocols, sources told The Spun.

Carolina would be a great landing spot for Stevens in large part because offensive coordinator Joe Brady is similar to Sean Payton when it comes to thinking outside the box. It’s also worth noting that Carolina had interest in Stevens before he was drafted by New Orleans.

Stevens spent most of his college days at quarterback – receiving limited snaps at Penn State and then landing a much larger role at Mississippi State. He finished his college career with 1,459 passing yards, 887 rushing yards, 62 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns.

It’s unclear if Stevens will go back to playing quarterback with the Panthers, or if he’ll continue adjusting to life as a tight end.

When talking to The Spun earlier this year, Stevens stressed the importance of being open to playing as many positions as possible.

“I’ve always been taught at an early age to play as many positions as I can to make it easier for me to get on the field,” Stevens said. “I like to think of myself as a football player.”

Only time will tell if Tommy Stevens will become the next Taysom Hill of the NFL.