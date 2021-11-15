Steph Curry Reacts To Cam Newton’s Return To Carolina

NBA superstar Steph Curry loved every second of Cam Newton‘s return for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Newton scored two touchdowns in goal-line scenarios, helping the Panthers beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-10. Curry wasn’t surprised at all.

The Golden State Warriors point guard grew up in the city of Charlotte and has remained true to his Panthers loyalty. And he’s always been a big Cam Newton fan.

Curry is thrilled Newton is back in Carolina where he figures to be a key player for the Panthers down the stretch of this season.

“In true Cam fashion his first touch he gets a score and his second touch he throws a touchdown,” said Curry, a lifelong Panthers fan who was given the honor of hitting the team’s Keep Pounding drum before the start of Super Bowl 50 in 2016, via AP News. “It was kind of surreal watching it for sure, just knowing how much of a fan I am and how weird it was watching Panther football without him.”

Lifelong Carolina fan Stephen Curry relishes Cam Newton's return to Panthers. https://t.co/77pfnF3Tnv — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 15, 2021

It’s been quite a journey for Cam Newton these past few years.

Newton had been a free agent since the New England Patriots released him ahead of the 2021 season. The Panthers needed a quarterback after Sam Darnold went down with an injury, and Newton was the pick.

The former NFL MVP will be the Panthers’ starting quarterback this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Steph Curry will be watching closely.

“Obviously I wish him the best and they got the win, so it’s a little life that he breathed into the building,” Curry added. “So I’m rooting for him. … I love his vibe and his energy all the way around.”

Newton has a fan in Curry. He’ll try and make him proud in the second half of the NFL’s 2021-22 season.