Stephen A. Smith Says ‘H–l No’ To Cam Newton Free Agency Suggestion

Cam Newton is a former MVP and proven winner in the NFL, but he still remains a free agent. While there have been fans shouting that he should take a backup role somewhere, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith doesn’t want to see the Auburn product go that route by any means.

Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. The timing of his release wasn’t ideal because almost every team with a need at quarterback filled that void prior to Newton reaching the open market.

On Tuesday’s edition of First Take, Smith was asked if Newton should take a backup role for the 2020 season. He’s not just against the idea of Newton being a backup quarterback, he believes the former No. 1 pick is better off sitting out for a year than taking a secondary role on a depth chart.

“Hell no. Absolutely, positively not. He’s Cam Newton for crying out loud,” Smith said on First Take. “More importantly, his success has never been predicated on his ability to throw the football accurately.”

At 30 years old, Newton should have a decent amount of gas left in the tank. The issue though is that he’s dealt with several injuries over the last few years.

Last month, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Newton could wait until August to find a new team.

Newton might just decide to rest up and wait for a job opening that may occur due to an injury. After all, it could be the best way for him to return to a starting role.