Stephon Gilmore Reveals His Main Problem With The Patriots

In just a few days, star corner Stephon Gilmore will face off against his former team – the New England Patriots.

Gilmore grabbed his first interception of the season last weekend in his very first game with the Carolina Panthers. Now he’s set to square off against rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Ahead of this week’s matchup, Gilmore was asked if there is a little extra motivation in facing his former team. “A lot extra,” Gilmore said.

His comment made headlines earlier in the week, but now we know why he’s feeling so motivated. When speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he wasn’t happy with how New England handled his injury last year.

“I did not like how they handled my situation with the injury,” Gilmore said about his former team.

Reporters attempted to press Gilmore on the situation, but the talented corner didn’t want to expand on his comments.

“I don’t want to get into specifics,” Gilmore said. “I’ll just put it behind me and get ready for this game.”

We’ll have to wait and see how Gilmore plays against his former team. Despite missing the first seven games of the season, he showed he’s still one of the game’s best with a pick last weekend.

Carolina and New England are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS.