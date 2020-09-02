Steve Smith Has Ruthless Comment On Former Panthers WR

Is Steve Smith Sr. still salty over being kicked to the curb by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 and swiftly replaced by Kelvin Benjamin after over a decade of service to the club? You bet he is.

In a recent interview with WFNZ, the five-time Pro Bowler rebuked being called “the jealous uncle” of Panthers wide receivers. But he also took a shot at the man who replaced him after he was released in March 2014.

He said that while people thought Benjamin would replace him, Benjamin is “parking cars right now” instead. Kelvin Benjamin was out of the league in 2019.

“People say I am the jealous uncle and also said Kelvin Benjamin would replace me,” Smith said. “Well… he is parking cars right now”

Steve Smith on @wfnz: "People say I am the jealous uncle (of the Carolina Panther WR's) and also said Kelvin Benjamin would replace me….well he is parking cars right now" pic.twitter.com/v5M0QheV7P — Mark Seidel (@_MarkSeidel) September 2, 2020

In fairness, Steve Smith has plenty of reason to be annoyed. As he quickly proved after signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014, he still had three good seasons left in him.

While he missed 11 games due to injury in that three-year span, Benjamin missed the entire 2015 season. And once Benjamin recovered from his season-ending injury, he was never the same player again.

Kelvin Benjamin’s numbers steadily declined between 2016 and 2018 as his catch rate dropped to one of the lowest in the league. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the 2017 season – just three years after the Panthers drafted him 28th overall.

While neither one of them ultimately won a Super Bowl with Carolina, it looks like Smith got the last laugh.