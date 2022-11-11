Steve Wilks Announces Panthers Starting Quarterback Moving Forward

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after the Panthers defeated the Falcons in a pivotal NFC South matchup, head coach Steve Wilks announced who his starting quarterback will be next weekend.

Wilks said PJ Walker will remain the starting quarterback for the Panthers. He'll get to face the Ravens next Sunday.

The Panthers' backup quarterback situation, meanwhile, is up in the air. They could go with either Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield.

Since taking over as the Panthers' starter, Walker has completed 59.4 percent of his pass attempts for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Walker hasn't exactly put together a Pro Bowl season, but the Panthers are 2-2 in their last four games with him under center.

If Walker eventually struggles, the Panthers may consider going back to Mayfield. Last week, the former No. 1 overall pick had 155 passing yards and tow touchdowns against the Bengals.

For now, Walker will have the chance to lead the Panthers in a lackluster division race.