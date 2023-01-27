Steve Wilks Issues Statement After Panthers Hire Frank Reich

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite how well the Panthers performed under interim coach Steve Wilks, he didn't land the full-time gig. Instead, the job went to former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

On Friday morning, Wilks released a statement on the Panthers' decision. Although he's disappointed, he's grateful for the time he had in Carolina.

"The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I. I'm disappointed but not defeated," Wilks wrote. "Many people aren't built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.

"It was an honor for me to coach those men in the Carolina Panthers locker room as the interim head coach. Players, coaches and staff, thank you for your hard work and dedication. I took pride in representing Charlotte, a great city that I love so much. Thank you to my family, friends and the community for your overwhelming support."

Wilks ended his letter by wishing Reich all the best as the next head coach of the Panthers.

Wilks had a 6-6 record as the interim coach of the Panthers. The odds of him returning to Charlotte for this fall are pretty slim, according to multiple reports.

Any NFL team would be lucky to have Wilks on its staff for the 2023 season.