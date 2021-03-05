The Carolina Panthers have made a decision on how they’ll be moving forward with star offensive lineman Taylor Moton.

The Panthers are “expected” to franchise tag Moton, who’s regarded as one of the top right tackles in the NFL. Both Carolina and Moton want to come to a longterm contract agreement, but it’s looking like the franchise tag is the route both sides will soon take.

“The #Panthers are expected to franchise tag OT Taylor Moton, source said, locking him in for the 2021 season,” wrote NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via Twitter. “No party has given up on getting a long-term deal done, and the team is keeping options open because that’s the goal, but it’s likely that the tag is the end result.”

By franchise tagging Moton, it keeps him in Carolina for at least one more season. The Panthers have until Mar. 9 to officially place the tag on Moton before the deadline.

Once the Carolina Panthers franchise tag Taylor Moton, the organization will have until mid-July to come to an agreement on a longterm contract. If they can’t come to an agreement, Moton will play on the one-year tag.

Moton is one of the best tackles in the NFL. He excels in both run and pass blocking assignments. He’s a foundational piece of the Panthers’ organization.

It’s highly likely Carolina and Moton agree to a longterm extension ahead of the 2021 season. By franchise tagging him now, it gives both sides a bit more time to undergo negotiations.