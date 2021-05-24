Teddy Bridgewater Clarifies What He Meant About The Panthers

Earlier this month, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater raised eyebrows with his comments regarding the practice habits of his former team, the Carolina Panthers.

Specifically, in an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast, Bridgewater suggested that the Panthers will have to change some of their practice structure, alleging that the team did not do much work with its two-minute or red zone offense.”

“That organization will have to practice different things in different ways,” Bridgewater said. “One of the things we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice 2-minute really, we didn’t practice red zone.”

On Monday, Bridgewater was asked about those quotes. The veteran quarterback claimed what he said was “taken out of context” and that he had spoken with Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

“I am in Denver now. It was taken out of context what I said,” Bridgewater said. “Joe is my guy. I texted him. I am in Denver now. I don’t have much to say about last year.”

Bridgewater didn’t say how he was taken out of context, but apparently he wants to make it clear he and Brady had a good relationship. Either way, the two won’t be working together any longer, as Carolina traded Bridgewater to Denver last month for a sixth-round pick.

In 15 starts with the Panthers in 2020, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’ll have to beat out third-year pro Drew Lock to be the starter with his new team.