Watch: Teddy Bridgewater Shares Cool Moment With Saints QBs

Teddy Bridgewater ended up in a familiar place on Sunday.

On the Panthers’ final drive of the day, Bridgewater scrambled out of bounds on the Saints sideline and came to a stop right in front of the quarterback bench. The former Saints QB took a seat right between Drew Brees and Taysom Hill, sharing a laugh with his old teammates.

Bridgewater spent the past two season with the Saints as a backup. In 2019 Bridgewater threw nine touchdowns and started five games while filling in for an injured Brees.

With Cam Newton and Kyle Allen both landing elsewhere in the offseason, Bridgewater became the primary option at QB upon arrival. He’s had a solid start to the season so far, keeping the team relatively successful in the absence of the Panthers’ super-star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Trailing by three to the Saints, the Panthers had one more drive to either tie or take the lead. Immediately following Bridgewater’s reunion with his former teammates, Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport came up with a huge sack on the elusive quarterback to push Carolina out of reasonable field goal range.

Teddy Bridgewater sat down with his old buddies 😂pic.twitter.com/f2wy6ONk6d — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2020

Panthers kicker Joey Slye came within a yard of hitting a career-long 65 yard field goal that would’ve tied the game at 27-27. The ball was on a perfect line but fell just short, allowing the Saints to run out the remainder of the clock.

How close was Joey Slye to making that 65-yard FG. THAT close. pic.twitter.com/lwTMiYOQLx — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) October 25, 2020

With this divisional win on Sunday, the Saints improve to 4-3 and the Panthers drop to 3-4 on the season.