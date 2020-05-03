Teddy Bridgewater’s Insane Cycling Workout Is Going Viral

Teddy Bridgewater has gone from former Saints backup to Panthers starting quarterback this off-season. To stay in shape for the upcoming 2020 season and his new starting role, the Louisville alum is working out like never before. His latest cycling workout has gone viral.

Bridgewater has taken up bike-riding workouts as he awaits Panthers’ off-season training. But he isn’t just an amateur cyclist.

The Panthers’ QB biked a ridiculous 74.42 miles in just under five hours on Saturday. Bridgewater took to the streets of Florida’s eastern coast for his insane workout.

But we don’t just have to take his word for it. The 6-foot-2 quarterback posted evidence of his cycling workout via Twitter, as seen below:

It’s safe to say Teddy Bridgewater isn’t taking the off-season lightly. The former backup turned starter is doing everything he can to stay in shape.

Bridgewater is preparing to take over for a Panthers team ushering in a new era. He isn’t the only new face with the Panthers, though. Carolina is now led by former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as he takes over for Ron Rivera. Bridgewater and Rhule will look to make a statement in 2020.

Bridgewater proved he’s capable of being an above-average starter, as seen during his time with the Vikings and then Saints. It’ll certainly be exciting to witness the new Panthers’ starter get another shot under center.

