Report: What The Sam Darnold Trade Means For Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers joined in on the offseason’s quarterback madness on Monday, executing a deal for 2018 first-rounder Sam Darnold. The NFC South franchise sent a 2021 sixth-round pick, along with second and fourth-round selections in 2022 to acquire the former No. 3 overall pick as their new starter.

But with the acquisition of Darnold, the future of Teddy Bridgewater is in question.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported soon after the trade that Darnold will be the presumptive starter for the Panthers in 2021. As a result, Carolina will be forced to make a decision about Bridgewater, who still has two years remaining on his three-year, $63 million contract.

According to Rapoport, Bridgewater’s future is likely to be one of two outcomes. The Panthers will either look to adjust his contract or trade him before the start of new season.

“What now for #Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater? Expect Carolina to look to move him. Either that, or look at options to adjust his contract,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater earned the Panthers starting job in 2020 after two successful seasons in New Orleans spent behind Drew Brees. Carolina gave the former late-first-round pick another shot, but he didn’t quite meet expectations, going 4-11 in 15 starts and finishing last in the NFC South.

Statistically, it was actually Bridgewater’s best season of his career. He completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for an additional 279 yards and five scores, but didn’t make enough winning plays in the Panthers estimation to retain his starting job.

Meanwhile, Darnold will join Matt Rhule in Carolina after just three years in the league with the New York Jets. After spending the entirety of his young career in a frustrating situation, the 23-year-old should get a fresh start in the NFC South. Considering his age and potential upside, it’s not surprising to see Darnold get the nod over Bridgewater.

With his seven years of experience, both as a starter and a back-up, Teddy Bridgewater should draw interest from around the league over the coming weeks.