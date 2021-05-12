Teddy Bridgewater Has Blunt Comment About Panthers’ Practice Habits

A year after signing Teddy Bridgewater to a lucrative deal, the Carolina Panthers decided to trade him away to the Denver Broncos for just a sixth-round pick.

Although there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Bridgewater and the Panthers, the veteran quarterback made a shocking remark about his former team during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden.

Bridgewater revealed that Carolina didn’t spend too much time practicing their two-minute drill or red-zone sets under head coach Matt Rhule.

“That organization will have to practice different things in different ways,” Bridgewater said. “One of the things we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice 2-minute really, we didn’t practice red zone.”

McFadden and Peterson were stunned by Bridgewater’s comments since they strongly believe the red zone is the most important area of the field.

I was stunned to hear this from Teddy Bridgewater, speaking about his time in Carolina… "One of the things we didn't do much of when I was there, we didn't practice 2-minute really, we didn't practice red zone." Full interview 👇https://t.co/1ysjGRsthA pic.twitter.com/79E5nJcA4h — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) May 12, 2021

If the comments that Bridgewater made are true, the Panthers should consider changing their practice habits.

As for Bridgewater, he seems ready to move past his Carolina tenure and embrace the next chapter of his career. Earlier this week, he discussed his new opportunity in Denver.

“New beginning, new opportunities and just an opportunity just to come in,” Bridgewater said, via the Broncos’ official website. “It’s a great football team, some great pieces here. And I think I have the opportunity to come in and fit right in with those guys.”

Bridgewater will try to win the starting job in Denver, meanwhile Carolina will hand the keys to its offense over to Sam Darnold.