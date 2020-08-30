Teddy Bridgewater Posts Message On Anniversary Of Devastating Injury

Today marks the four-year anniversary of Teddy Bridgewater suffering a catastrophic leg injury that nearly ended his career.

But the Carolina Panthers QB isn’t flinching at what must have been a traumatizing day. Quite the opposite, as it turns out.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bridgewater posted a heartfelt message about how he feared for his future while he was in the ambulance. But he revealed that the injury allowed him to find “peace” and “purpose” in his life.

“While riding in back of that ambulance, I didn’t know what my football future had in store for me,” Bridgewater wrote. “In the midst of so much uncertainty and pain, I found peace and my purpose in life.”

He concluded the message by offering a “Thank you” to that day for it did for him.

August 30, 2016 While riding in back of that ambulance, I didn’t know what my football future had in store for me. In the midst of so much uncertainty and pain, I found peace and my purpose in life. Dear August 30, 2016….. Thank you. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) August 30, 2020

The injury Bridgewater suffered in August 2016 cost him nearly two NFL seasons. But despite a massive recovery time, he made his triumphant return to the field for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 of the 2017 season.

Bridgewater became a free agent after the 2017 season and quickly signed with the New York Jets. Despite demonstrating in camp that he was 100-percent, the Jets traded him before the 2018 season to the New Orleans Saints.

Joining New Orleans proved to be the catalyst for restarting his career. After playing in spot duty in 2018, he saw an increased role in 2019.

With Drew Brees injured, Bridgewater stepped in and led the Saints on a 5-0 run. But he was relegated to the bench when Brees was recovered and rarely saw the field the rest of the season.

After the season, he signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers offense is led by Joe Brady, who briefly worked with Bridgewater in New Orleans in 2018.

Things are looking up for Bridgewater, and we’re all happy he’s made it this far.