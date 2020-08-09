Teddy Bridgewater Reacts To Scary North Carolina Earthquake

There aren’t too many earthquakes that hit the North Carolina area. So when a 5.1 tremor struck on Sunday, social media exploded with tweets and messages, the latest being from Teddy Bridgewater.

The Louisville alum is the Panthers’ new starting quarterback for the 2020 season. It’s been a turbulent career riddled with injuries for Bridgewater thus far. But all that’s in the past now as Bridgewater takes over for the Panthers offense, replacing former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

The Carolina QB didn’t have to worry about football on Sunday, though. Bridgewater was one of many to feel the effects of a 5.1 earthquake near Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s one of the largest earthquakes ever in the state.

Bridgewater posted a hilarious tweet this morning after the surprise earthquake. Take a look at his response in the tweet below.

North Carolina’s 5.1 earthquake on Sunday is the largest the state has had in 94 years. It’s safe to say Carolina citizens aren’t used to tremors. The earthquake was reportedly felt up to 300 miles away, as far as Atlanta and Virginia.

Bridgewater shouldn’t have to worry about many more earthquakes in North Carolina. Instead, he can get back to focusing on Panthers football. Bridgewater has a tough task ahead of him as he aims to guide the Panthers through the grueling NFC South division.

Bridgewater begins his Panthers’ campaign on Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.