Teddy Bridgewater Sums Up His Relationship With Mike Zimmer

Before suffering a serious knee injury, Teddy Bridgewater was poised to be the franchise quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings for years to come. This weekend, he’ll have the chance to defeat his former team as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, Bridgewater spoke to the media about facing his former team. He also opened up about his relationship with Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Bridgewater had nothing but positive things to say about Zimmer, describing their relationship as a bond that will stick forever.

“He’s a genuine guy,” Bridgewater told reporters. “When two genuine folks mesh, those bonds stick forever.”

One thing is for certain, Bridgewater isn’t exactly looking for revenge against the Vikings. He wants to win because he’s a competitor, but there’s no bad blood at all between these two sides.

Bridgewater didn’t play for the Panthers last week due to a knee injury. However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made it seem like it was a precautionary measure more than anything else.

Even though both teams are on the outside looking in for the NFC playoffs, the winner of Sunday’s game should have a decent chance at grabbing the last Wild Card spots.

