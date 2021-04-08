Report: Multiple Teams Have Interest In Teddy Bridgewater

The trade for Sam Darnold clearly signals that the Carolina Panthers don’t see Teddy Bridgewater as their long term answer at quarterback. They might be able to get something for Teddy Two Gloves, who a number of teams could see as a cheap starter or a high-quality backup.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Panthers gave Bridgewater permission to seek a trade. The team is also open to him returning, but this would probably be the second time that he’s lost a quarterback battle to Sam Darnold, after briefly spending time with the New York Jets before his tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

Bridgewater has been floated in trade talks throughout the offseason. Before their trade up to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers kicked the tires on acquiring him. The Denver Broncos, who could be taking a quarterback in the top 10 this year, are also rumored to have interest, after an underwhelming year by Drew Lock.

“Teddy Bridgewater likely lands somewhere else… Before the Sam Darnold trade, he was given permission to seek a trade elsewhere,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “Expect Teddy Bridgewater to land on another team as a really, really good backup to help tutor whoever their quarterback is, and be there as a perfect backstop.”

For a trade to get done, Bridgewater may need to sacrifice something financially. He is owed $17 million with a $10 million guarantee this year. Per Rapoport, he’ll probably have to reduce that total deal to $10 million for 2021 to get a deal done.

“It would take some work, but I know that multiple teams are interested in talking to the Panthers now about potentially trading for Bridgewater.”

Teddy Bridgewater is not an elite passer, but he may be the best potential backup a team can have, as he showed in New Orleans, and he’s an extremely popular player around the league. It is no surprise that there’s pretty significant interest for the Carolina Panthers QB, if he’s willing to come down on his current deal.

[Ian Rapoport]