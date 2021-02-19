Teddy Bridgewater Unfollowed Panthers, Set Instagram To Private Amid Deshaun Watson Rumors

There is no team hotter in the current market of Deshaun Watson rumors than the Carolina Panthers. Matt Rhule’s team has a fair amount of assets, including the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Watson would join an offense with a pretty exciting group of offensive players. He’d also displace Teddy Bridgewater, after just one year with the team.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports‘ Jason La Canfora wrote that team president David Tepper “is fairly consumed by the prospect of landing him,” and that the Panthers are expected to factor in, however the Watson situation plays out. The Houston Texans are holding strong, insisting that the 25-year old Pro Bowler isn’t going anywhere. There have been reports that indicate that, if the team is to trade him, it wants a very significant package, one that may be hard for the Panthers to reach with their current set of picks and players.

It certainly looked like the Panthers were gearing up to take on a big salary, with the moves the team made today. They waived veterans Tre Boston, Stephen Weatherly, and Michael Palardy, freeing up a decent chunk of cap space.

Amid all of this action, Panthers fans noticed that the team’s current quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, made some stark changes to his Instagram account. Not only has he locked it, but according to those who follow him, he’s no longer following the official Carolina Panthers account.

That boy Teddy Bridgewater unfollowed the Panthers before unfollowing PC 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tIiP4p9EKA — Umadbru🇸🇻 (@umadbruuu) February 19, 2021

This obviously doesn’t mean anything definitive. Bridgewater could just be hearing the same rumors that we all have and is frustrated that he got one year as a definitive starting quarterback before things broke down. Of course, if the Carolina Panthers can trade for a quarterback like Deshaun Watson, it is impossible to blame them for doing so.

In 15 games for the Panthers last year, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, with a 69.1-completion percentage.

Deshaun Watson, who arguably had less to work with after losing DeAndre Hopkins to trade last offseason, completed over 70-percent of his throws for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.