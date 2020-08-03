Teddy Bridgewater Uses 1 Word To Describe Replacing Cam Newton

Teddy Bridgewater has big shoes to fill as he takes over as starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina is ushering in a new era this season. The organization is moving on from Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP hasn’t been able to avoid injuries these past few years, leading to inconsistent play. Carolina had no other choice than to move on.

To replace Newton, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater this off-season. The Louisville alum has slowly worked his way back from an ACL injury he suffered prior to the 2016 season. Four years later, Bridgewater has been handed the reins to the Carolina offense.

Bridgewater is “honored” to be replacing Newton for the Panthers this upcoming season.

“He’s [Newton] done some great things,” Bridgewater said, via ESPN. “He’s obviously one of the best players to ever play for this franchise. Everyone around here respects him. They speak highly of him. I’m just honored to be following in the position that he left behind, to get the opportunity to resume my career.”

Teddy Bridgewater has plenty of work to do if he hopes to guide the Panthers to a winning season in 2020.

Carolina’s last winning season came in 2017 when Cam Newton was leading the offense and Ron Rivera was the head coach. Three years later, Newton’s now a New England Patriot and Rivera’s the head coach of the Washington Football Team.

Bridgewater needs a big year to guide the Panthers through the grueling NFC South division.