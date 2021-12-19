Terry Bradshaw Says NFL Team’s Quarterback Decision Is ‘Stupid’

Terry Bradshaw isn’t a fan of the Panthers’ two quarterback system.

Bradshaw spoke on the pregame show for FOX NFL Sunday and called that system “stupid.” He also said that he thinks Carolina should’ve kept Teddy Bridgewater, who’s now in Denver.

Terry Bradshaw just called the Carolina two quarterback system “stupid”. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) December 19, 2021

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been having Cam Newton start in Sam Darnold’s place, but P.J. Walker has also been getting a good amount of reps as well.

Walker came in last Sunday for the two-minute drill after many fans and media thought Newton was benched.

It was all according to plan as Matt Rhule confirmed after the game that Walker was always going to come in during that.

It’s going to be the same game plan for Sunday’s game against Buffalo. Newton will start the game and then Walker will be used for the two-minute drill and late quarter situations.

Carolina will look to snap its three-game losing streak at 1 p.m. ET.