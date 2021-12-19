The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Says NFL Team’s Quarterback Decision Is ‘Stupid’

FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw isn’t a fan of the Panthers’ two quarterback system.

Bradshaw spoke on the pregame show for FOX NFL Sunday and called that system “stupid.” He also said that he thinks Carolina should’ve kept Teddy Bridgewater, who’s now in Denver.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been having Cam Newton start in Sam Darnold’s place, but P.J. Walker has also been getting a good amount of reps as well.

Walker came in last Sunday for the two-minute drill after many fans and media thought Newton was benched.

It was all according to plan as Matt Rhule confirmed after the game that Walker was always going to come in during that.

It’s going to be the same game plan for Sunday’s game against Buffalo. Newton will start the game and then Walker will be used for the two-minute drill and late quarter situations.

Carolina will look to snap its three-game losing streak at 1 p.m. ET.

