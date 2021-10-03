Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Sam Darnold Is Going Viral

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is no stranger to making some bold statements. But he’s raising a lot of eyebrows this morning with a statement he made about Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

On Sunday, Bradshaw declared that the Panthers’ trade for Darnold was a great one. He believes that with that move they landed the best quarterback in franchise history.

Darnold is 3-0 as the Panthers’ starter. But he’s on pace for a career year with a 68-percent completion rate, 888 passing yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history,” Bradshaw said.

Apparently, Bradshaw forgot about the last decade of Panthers football. Quarterback Cam Newton set numerous franchise records, won league MVP in 2015 and led them to the Super Bowl that year.

And you can bet that Panthers fans let Bradshaw know about it:

“I think [the Panthers] have hit on the best quarterback in franchise history.”-Terry Bradshaw on Sam Darnold. #KeepPounding — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 3, 2021

“Terry Bradshaw just said Sam is the greatest QB in our franchises history lol… im rootin for him but yikessss,” one Panthers fan tweeted.

“why did terry bradshaw just say sam was the best QB in panthers franchise history as if Cam never existed?” another fan wondered.

“Terry Bradshaw really said that the Panthers may have hit on the best QB in franchise history with Sam Darnold? I don’t know, seems WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY too early to even start thinking that up. LOL,” a third fan wrote.

Sam Darnold has clearly found a place that gives him the support he needs. But he needs to deliver the Panthers to a winning season before fans are ready to even think about anointing him their all-time best quarterback.

Was Terry Bradshaw out of line with his comments on Sam Darnold?