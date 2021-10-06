The Carolina Panthers Have Signed A Very Notable Name

Earlier this week, an announcement from the Carolina Panthers went viral due to a name contained in the release.

The Panthers announced the team released offensive lineman Michael Jordan. Of course, everyone on social media immediately connected the name to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

More than just a name, they were both “guards” for a team in Carolina as well. Fans had a good time with that bit of information, but were sad that the football Michael Jordan’s time in Carolina seemed to be ending.

Well, those fans will be glad to know that Michael Jordan isn’t going anywhere. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Panthers signed Jordan to the team’s practice squad.

Carolina signed guard Michael Jordan to its practice squad: pic.twitter.com/cJn7JPLL4h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Jordan started his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was a fourth-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft. He started nine games in Cincinnati as a rookie and then another 10 during the 2020 season.

However, the Bengals decided to release him ahead of the 2021 season.