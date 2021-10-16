On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers signed a very notable name to their active roster. That player just so happens to be Michael Jordan.

“Panthers are signing guard Michael Jordan to their active roster, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.

No, it’s not NBA legend Michael Jordan. The Panthers have signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jordan began his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started nine games at left guard as a rookie. In 2020, he received 10 starts at left guard.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Bengals waived Jordan. He was then claimed off waivers by the Panthers.

The Panthers actually waived Jordan on Oct. 4, but then signed him to their practice squad. Now that he’s on their active roster, he’ll have the chance to receive some playing time this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina already has a plethora of offensive guards on its roster, such as Dennis Daley, John Miller and Trent Scott. It never hurts to add depth in the trenches, though.

At 23 years old, Jordan will have the chance to work his way up the Panthers’ depth chart. Head coach Matt Rhule is most likely hoping that Jordan can replicate his success from his Ohio State days.