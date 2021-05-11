The Carolina Panthers have made a few new additions to their staff this off-season. Last week, they hired a new assistant GM. On Tuesday, they went out and snagged a new college scouting director.

The Panthers have hired Cole Spencer as their new college scouting director. He had been with the Washington Football Team since 2010 before he became a national scout in 2019.

The Panthers have gone to extensive lengths to improve their staff. Spencer will play a big role in the team’s future moving forward.

Last week, the Panthers hired Dan Morgan as their new assistant GM. Morgan was a star linebacker for the Panthers years ago.

He now gets the chance to work with GM Scott Fitterer. Fitterer hired Morgan as an intern when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Carolina has a bright future ahead with Matt Rhule at the helm. The Panthers could be a dangerous AFC contender in just a few short years.