The Panthers Have Made A Decision On Jaycee Horn

The Carolina Panthers climbed to 3-0 against the Houston Texans this past Thursday, but lost rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn in the process with a foot injury.

On Monday, the Panthers decided on how they’ll handle Horn’s injury moving forward. The team announced that they are placing Horn on injured reserve. But the move does not yet rule him out for the season as head coach Matt Rhule said in his press conference.

“With Jaycee, we have to be really smart about bringing him back, making sure he’s healthy and his return to play is done the right way. I can’t predict that right now.”

Horn broke multiple bones in his foot during the win over the Houston Texans. He had two tackles before exiting two-thirds of the way through.

The Panthers won the game, 24-9, and spent the next few days scouring the trade market for a replacement. Earlier today, they got one in the form of C.J. Henderson via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Panthers place CB Jaycee Horn on injured reservehttps://t.co/65rOW5La8E — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 27, 2021

Coming out of South Carolina, Jaycee Horn was the top cornerback prospect in the country. The Panthers took him No. 8 overall – just ahead of Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II.

Horn impressed in training camp and started at corner on Day 1 for Carolina. After recording three tackles in his NFL debut against the Jets, he had his first career interception in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers currently boast a top-2 NFL defense and a 3-0 record. Losing Horn may hurt, but shouldn’t break the back of the team.

Will we see Jaycee Horn again this season, or is his rookie year over?