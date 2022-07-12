The Panthers Have Made Their Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns wanted to move on from Baker Mayfield because they needed an "adult in the room." On Tuesday, Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer addressed that narrative.

Fitterer, who acquired Mayfield for a conditional 2024 draft pick, expressed faith in the former No. 1 overall pick's maturity level.

"A lot of people went to bat for Baker... we're very comfortable with Baker," Fitterer said during this Tuesday's introductory press conference for Mayfield.

While the Panthers sound somewhat confident in their latest acquisition, Fitterer acknowledged that the team won't just hand the starting job over to Mayfield. He'll have to compete with the rest of the depth chart.

As for Mayfield, he made it clear that he's grateful he received a fresh start in Carolina.

"A lot of ups and downs, a lot of things I learned, but when it came down to it, it was wanting a fresh start, wanting to be with a coach and a GM that truly wanted me, . . . and just wanting the same thing, and that's to win football games," Mayfield said, via the team's official website.

The Panthers will square off against the Browns in Week 1.