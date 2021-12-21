The Panthers Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

After Zane Gonzalez was injured in warmups, the Carolina Panthers were left without a kicker for Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Now, the Panthers have reportedly found a replacement for Gonzalez moving forward. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Carolina is signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off the Washington Football Team’s practice squad.

Hajrullahu has kicked in one NFL regular season game, appearing with the Dallas Cowboys against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 this season.

Hajrullahu made all five of his field goal attempts and kicked off seven times in a 43-3 win.

The Panthers did not attempt an extra point or field goal in Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Bills, going one-for-two on two-point conversion attempts. Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra kicked off three times in a pinch.

Carolina (5-9) has dropped nine of its last 11 games after a 3-0 start. They’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.