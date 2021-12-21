The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Panthers Have Reportedly Signed A New Kicker

A field level view of the Carolina Panthers stadium.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of the New Orleans Saints versus the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After Zane Gonzalez was injured in warmups, the Carolina Panthers were left without a kicker for Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Now, the Panthers have reportedly found a replacement for Gonzalez moving forward. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Carolina is signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off the Washington Football Team’s practice squad.

Hajrullahu has kicked in one NFL regular season game, appearing with the Dallas Cowboys against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 this season.

Hajrullahu made all five of his field goal attempts and kicked off seven times in a 43-3 win.

The Panthers did not attempt an extra point or field goal in Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Bills, going one-for-two on two-point conversion attempts. Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra kicked off three times in a pinch.

Carolina (5-9) has dropped nine of its last 11 games after a 3-0 start. They’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.