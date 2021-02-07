The Panthers’ Offer For Matthew Stafford Has Been Revealed

The Carolina Panthers fell short of what the Detroit Lions wanted for quarterback Matthew Stafford. But based no the latest reports, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers were willing to offer quite a haul to acquire Stafford. Per the report, they made a serious offer that included their No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a fifth-round pick, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Lions ultimately traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for what was arguably a better offer. LA sent back two first-round picks, a mid-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff in the exchange.

It’s more understandable that the Panthers couldn’t match the Rams’ offer. Unlike the Rams, the Panthers are in rebuilding mode – not win-now mode. While Stafford would likely help head coach Matt Rhule enjoy a successful second NFL season, the long-term cost might be too much.

The Carolina Panthers went 5-11 in 2020 due in part to an offense that couldn’t get much going without star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played okay, but hardly justified the three-year, $63 million contract he got with the team. He finished the season with 3,733 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Fortunately for the Panthers, there seem to be a bunch of teams ready to give up their quarterbacks. If the Panthers are dead-set on trading for one, they could get him.

