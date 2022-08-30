The Panthers & Titans Have Agreed To A Minor Trade

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers were busy Monday, making their second trade of the day a short time ago.

The Panthers announced on Twitter that they shipped fourth-year offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Titans in exchange for a fifth-round selection in 2024.

Daley, a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2024, appeared in 34 games for Carolina over the last three seasons, making 21 starts.

The South Carolina product started nine games in 2021 and has experience playing tackle and guard, so his versatility should be helpful in Tennessee.

While this is the latest deal for the Panthers today, it's not the most noteworthy. That honor would go to their trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. this afternoon.

Carolina sent undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville in exchange for Shenault, who has recorded 121 receptions for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns in his young NFL career.