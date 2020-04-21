The Panthers’ Tweet About Rob Gronkowski Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended the 2019 season with Jameis Winston as the team’s starting quarterback. Now, they’re headed into the 2020 season with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time under center.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers earlier this offseason. After just one month on his new team, Brady is already having a major impact.

On Thursday afternoon, the Patriots traded tight end Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. Gronk and Brady are re-united in Tampa.

Just a few minutes after the trade news broke, the Carolina Panthers reacted to Gronk’s addition to the Buccaneers. The team used a video from Gronk’s guest appearance on a New Year’s Eve show.

Check it out.

The Panthers sat back and watched as the Buccaneers added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Panthers released their star quarterback – Cam Newton – earlier this offseason. The rebuild is on in Carolina and it could be a little while until the Panthers are competitive again.

Until then, the team might have to rely on funny videos and memes to keep fans entertained in 2020. At least they have that part down.