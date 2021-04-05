The Carolina Panthers just acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. To announce the news, the Panthers’ social media team utilized one of the best memes of the NFL’s 2019 season, which may or may not be poking fun at Darnold at the same time.

Early on in the 2019 season, Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis and missed several weeks because of it. ESPN announced the news ahead of the Jets-Browns Monday Night Football game that year with a super awkward announcement video.

If you forgot, take a look in the video below.

Didn't get to watch last night's game so just now seeing how hilarious this graphic was pic.twitter.com/bIx3VsifbU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2019

Well, Carolina used ESPN’s old graphic to its advantage on Monday. The Panthers made a few changes to the graphic to announce their trade for Darnold.

This may be one of the best NFL tweets we’ve ever seen. Check it out.

The Carolina Panthers have found their new starting quarterback. The former USC star gets a fresh start and the opportunity to work with one of the best young coaches in the game in Matt Rhule. Darnold will also have a tremendous offense to work with, led by superstar running back Christian McCaffrey.

As long as Darnold avoids contracting mono this upcoming season, he could put up his best numbers yet.

The Jets, meanwhile, will look for their new franchise quarterback in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. All reports indicate BYU’s Zach Wilson is their guy. We’ll find out later this month when the draft commences.