There Appear To Be 2 Favorites To Land Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater could be on the move fairly soon, as the Carolina Panthers have already granted him permission to seek a trade partner.

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers last offseason. He didn’t really live up to that contract, which is why Carolina went out and acquired Sam Darnold this week in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets.

Now that Darnold is the projected starter for the Panthers, rumors are swirling about Bridgewater’s future. In fact, the betting odds have just been released for his next destination.

As of this moment, the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are toward the top of the list for Bridgewater. Neither team, however, has better odds than the Panthers.

Here are the current odds for the Broncos and Texans:

Denver Broncos (+250)

Houston Texans (+350)

Denver makes a lot of sense considering the front office actually checked in on Bridgewater’s availability earlier this offseason.

“Their new general manager, George Paton, was part of the front office in Minnesota that drafted Teddy Bridgewater,” NFL Network insider James Palmer said on NFL Now. “After they missed out on Matthew Stafford, they showed some interest in Bridgewater. My thought would be at the cap number he’s at right now, they’d like that to be different if they’re going to pursue Bridgewater.”

Houston, meanwhile, already has a veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. On the other hand, the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson’s situation might influence the front office to go out and acquire another proven quarterback.

Where do you think Bridgewater will land this offseason?