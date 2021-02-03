There’s A ‘Dark Horse’ Team Emerging For Deshaun Watson

Until a trade for Deshaun Watson is announced we’ll likely hear about every team in need of a quarterback being linked to the Texans star. But one team is flying under the radar in the Watson sweepstakes and now appears to be a dark horse.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified the Carolina Panthers as that dark horse. He said that the Panthers were interested in acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Lions before he was traded to the Rams.

Rapoport listed two options that the Panthers appear to be eyeing to solve their quarterback issue. They can either make a trade for Deshaun Watson, or use their No. 8 overall pick to try and get one in the draft.

On paper the Panthers don’t appear to be much of a threat. They don’t have an excess number of draft picks, tradable players or even high-ceiling quarterbacks to offer.

Ian Rapoport pointed out a new "dark horse" team that would be an "intriguing destination" for Deshaun Watson in a trade. https://t.co/3A6VrEbg5L — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) February 3, 2021

If the Carolina Panthers are determined to get Deshaun Watson though, they could simply base the alleged sticker price. That would cost them two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two defensive starters at least.

Of course, Watson would also have to agree to go to Carolina in the first place.

Last year, the Panthers went with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. He started 15 games and went 4-11 with 69.1-percent completion, 15 touchdowns, 3,733 yards and 11 interceptions.

That wasn’t the kind of production that first-year head coach Matt Rhule wanted though. The team appears ready to part ways with Bridgewater after just one season.

Are the Carolina Panthers are real contender to land Deshaun Watson?

[TBL]