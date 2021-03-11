Thomas Davis Had Brutally Honest Reaction To Greg Olsen Trade

Now that former Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis has joined his ex-teammate Greg Olsen in retirement, he’s reflecting on their time together on the Carolina Panthers.

Davis and Olsen officially retired as members of the Panthers today. During the event, Davis admitted that he was skeptical when he heard Olsen was traded to the Panthers in 2011.

Davis joked that he didn’t think Olsen could run as fast as he could. He joked that there was no way a “white tight end” like Olsen could run that fast.

“I am thinking that is a white tight end — ain’t no way he’s that fast,” Davis joked.

But Greg Olsen quickly proved Thomas Davis wrong.

In nine years with the Panthers, Greg Olsen had 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He ranks third in receptions and receiving yards, and fourth in receiving touchdowns in Carolina history.

Olsen made three Pro Bowls between 2014 and 2016, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons. He enjoyed the best year of his career in 2015 during Carolina’s NFC title run. That year he had a career-high 1,107 receiving yards as QB Cam Newton won the NFL MVP award.

Combined with his four seasons with the Chicago Bears and one season with the Seattle Seahawks, Olsen finished his career with 742 receptions, 8,683 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns. All while averaging over 11 yards per reception.

Not bad for a white tight end.