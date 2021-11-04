Thursday Update On Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers have an opportunity to keep the momentum rolling this weekend against the New England Patriots. However, the organization still isn’t sure whether starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be on the field at kickoff.

Darnold went into concussion protocol this week after a hit in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons sent his helmet into the ground. As a result, he wasn’t back up to 100 percent speed in practice this afternoon.

The Panthers announced Thursday that Darnold was a limited participant in practice. According to the team, the 24-year-old quarterback “stood around with coaches during the portion of practice open to reporters” and spoke with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

Darnold appeared on the injury report for the second straight day after he was a limited participant for Wednesday’s session. He was also listed on the Thursday report with a right shoulder issue that he’s been dealing with since last weekend.

Sam Darnold limited, Stantley Thomas-Oliver did not practicehttps://t.co/nL1qmZFB9S — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 4, 2021

Darnold will still need to clear concussion protocol if he hopes to take the field against the Patriots on Sunday. The Panthers haven’t given any indication on his status so far, but if he doesn’t pass through the entire process, he can’t play this weekend.

It’s been a mixed bag of performances for Darnold so far in 2021. After starting out the season well and leading the Panthers to a 3-1 record through the first four weeks, he’s come back to earth recently. Carolina has dropped three of its last four games and Darnold has thrown two touchdowns compared to five interceptions during that stretch.

If the Panthers starter can’t suit up come Sunday, backup P.J. Walker will line up under center against the Patriots. Walker has played in Carolina’s last two games and completed three of his 15 pass attempts.

The Panthers will take on the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.