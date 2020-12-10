Thursday’s Christian McCaffrey Update Doesn’t Sound Good

During the 2019 NFL season, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey put up historic numbers.

The former Stanford star racked up over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He set the record for most receptions by a running back as well.

McCaffrey was expected to put together yet another stellar season in 2020. Unfortunately, just a few months after signing a lucrative contract extension, he suffered a high ankle sprain.

He missed much of the early portion of the season before returning in Week 9. Unfortunately – again – he suffered another injury that has kept him out of the lineup over the last few weeks.

He was expected to be back in the lineup this weekend, but tweaked his quad in practice earlier this week. Now, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be out on the field.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters he does not expect McCaffrey to play.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said at this time he does not expect Christian McCaffrey to play vs. the Broncos. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 10, 2020

It’s a tough blow for McCaffrey and the Panthers as they get ready to host the Denver Broncos.

Backup running back Mike Davis has performed admirably during McCaffrey’s absence. However, it’s clear that McCaffrey gives the Panthers a nearly unstoppable weapon on offense.

At 4-8, the Panthers could decide to shut down McCaffrey for the rest of the season and focus on getting him back – and healthy – for the 2021 season.

Carolina hosts Denver on Sunday afternoon with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET.