Video Appears To Show Play Christian McCaffrey Suffered Injury

Christian McCaffrey running into the end zone.CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey just can’t avoid the injury bug this season.

The superstar running back suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed almost two months as a result. Running backs typically have a tough time returning from a high ankle sprain.

McCaffrey was able to return to action on Sunday, though, and didn’t miss a beat. The Panthers running back carried the ball 18 times for 69 yards and touchdown, almost upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in the process. McCaffrey’s ankle didn’t seem to be an issue on Sunday.

The Stanford alum suffered yet another injury this past weekend, though. McCaffrey landed on his right shoulder after being tackled by a Chiefs defender during Sunday’s game. He clearly tweaked his shoulder, which could force him to miss more time.

A new video appears to show the exact play Christian McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury. Take a look below.

Ouch. This certainly doesn’t look promising.

This has become a nightmare season for Christian McCaffrey. Known for being one of the hardest working players in the NFL, this has to be difficult for the Panthers running back.

Hopefully McCaffrey doesn’t miss much time after already being sidelined for nearly two months. It looks like his status for this weekend’s game is very much up in the air as of right now, though.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.