Video Appears To Show Play Christian McCaffrey Suffered Injury

Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey just can’t avoid the injury bug this season.

The superstar running back suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed almost two months as a result. Running backs typically have a tough time returning from a high ankle sprain.

McCaffrey was able to return to action on Sunday, though, and didn’t miss a beat. The Panthers running back carried the ball 18 times for 69 yards and touchdown, almost upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in the process. McCaffrey’s ankle didn’t seem to be an issue on Sunday.

The Stanford alum suffered yet another injury this past weekend, though. McCaffrey landed on his right shoulder after being tackled by a Chiefs defender during Sunday’s game. He clearly tweaked his shoulder, which could force him to miss more time.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who returned after missing more than a month with an ankle injury, could miss more time with a shoulder injury suffered yesterday, source said. He’s having tests today, but his status this week is very much in doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

A new video appears to show the exact play Christian McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury. Take a look below.

Here is the play on which Christian McCaffrey injured his shoulder, which as @RapSheet said, could force him to miss more time. https://t.co/yQAXnzOyhY — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 9, 2020

Ouch. This certainly doesn’t look promising.

This has become a nightmare season for Christian McCaffrey. Known for being one of the hardest working players in the NFL, this has to be difficult for the Panthers running back.

Hopefully McCaffrey doesn’t miss much time after already being sidelined for nearly two months. It looks like his status for this weekend’s game is very much up in the air as of right now, though.