On Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a critical divisional contest between the two teams.

The Falcons dominated much of the first half, but were forced to settle for field goals. Carolina, meanwhile, took advantage of its opportunities, finding the back of the endzone twice.

A late field goal gave the Falcons a 16-14 lead at the half. After another field goal to open the second half, Matt Ryan and company took a 19-14 lead.

Late in the third quarter, the Panthers attempted to take the lead. During a drive in Falcons territory, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater escaped the rush and attempted to run for the first down.

One Falcons defender appeared to trip Bridgewater, causing him to stumble. Meanwhile, another Falcons defender came in late with a hit to Bridgewater’s head.

Check it out.

Teddy Bridgewater got hit pretty hard to the neck and head. Still down. pic.twitter.com/Cp52CvFFMY — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 30, 2020

Falcons defensive end Charles Harris was ejected for the hit on Bridgewater, who remained down on the ground for a few minutes.

The Panthers quarterback was eventually helped off the field and into the medical tent. The broadcast showed him throwing on the sideline, but he looked to be in a fair amount of pain.

It’s unclear if he will be able to return to the game following the illegal hit.

Atlanta currently holds a 19-14 lead as the game heads to the fourth quarter.