Special teams players almost always have a tough time making NFL teams, especially when they’re undrafted rookies. But Carolina Panthers punter Joseph Charlton may have just kicked himself off the team.

According to Brett Jensen of WBT Radio, Charlton has been struggling for the past few days. But he didn’t help his case with an absolutely horrid punt today.

On his first punt of Monday, and with little pressure on him, Charlton took the long snap and shanked the punt. An audible “Oh jeez” can be heard as the ball veers so far to the right that it disappears out of the training grounds. By the looks of it, the punt couldn’t have gone more than 20 to 25 yards.

Charlton was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following three straight years as the Gamecocks’ starter. He punted 171 times and averaged 45.5 yards per punt, with a career-best 47.7 yards per punt in 2019.

Panthers new punter Joseph Charlton has struggled the last two days. Here’s his first punt in drills near the end of practice. ⁦@wfnz⁩ ⁦@wbtradio⁩ pic.twitter.com/7FRqRontZ2 — Brett Jensen (@Brett_Jensen) August 17, 2020

Panthers fans were not at all amused by how bad Joseph Charlton looked on that punt.

Charlton was brought in to replace incumbent starter Michael Palardy, who is currently injured. But if he continues to struggle, let alone make another punt like that, Palardy’s replacement may need replacing.

Palardy has averaged over 45 yards per punt in his four years in Carolina. The team will need someone who can replicate that kind of production – especially if the offense ranks in the bottom-half of the league again.

Are Joseph Charlton’s days in Carolina numbered?